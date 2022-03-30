English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'RRR' collects Rs 611 crore gross worldwide: Makers

    Produced by D V V Entertainment, the film released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    NTR Jr in 'RRR'. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film released in theatres on March 25, 2022. (Screen grab)

    NTR Jr in 'RRR'. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film released in theatres on March 25, 2022. (Screen grab)

    S S Rajamouli’s epic period action drama "RRR" has minted Rs 611 crore worldwide in gross figures, the makers said Wednesday.

    Produced by D V V Entertainment, the film released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

    According to the makers, "RRR" has collected Rs 474 crore in its overall India numbers.

    The Hindi dubbed version alone has fetched Rs 107 crore.

    A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

    Close

    "RRR" also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

    The film was theatrically released across the globe last week in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Sound.

    "RRR" was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed several times due to production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Entertainment #RRR #S.S. Rajamouli
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.