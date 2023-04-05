'RRR' records 1 million footfalls in Japan

Oscar-winning period drama "RRR" has become the first Indian movie to record one million footfalls in Japan, director SS Rajamouli tweeted the news on Tuesday.

"Showered with 1 Million hugs from japanese fans.. Arigato Guzaimasu.. #RRRinJapan日本のファンから100万回以上ハグをいただきました。ありがとうございます," Rajamouli said in his tweet.

As per a report published on Box Office India, "RRR" has collected over Rs 80 crore in Japan.

In March, the movie won the Oscar in the "Best Original Song" category for the song "Naatu Naatu". Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose were present in Los Angeles and collected the award. Actor Deepika Padukone was present for the ceremony and introduced the live performance of "Naatu Naatu" to the gathering.

Before winning at the Oscars, "RRR" also won the Golden Globe award in the "Best Song" category- a first for any Indian movie at the ceremony. In February, the movie was named the "Best International Film" by the Hollywood Critics Association.

At the Indian box office, "RRR" collected Rs 902 crore and worldwide, the collections went up to Rs 1258 crore.

Moneycontrol News