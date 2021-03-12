Roohi's box office business to set the stage for upcoming Bollywood ventures

live bse live

It looks like Bollywood has started new innings with the release of Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi which hit theatres on March 11.

While Roohi is a medium-size Bollywood venture with a budget of around Rs 35 crore, it is Bollywood's relatively first big film this year as compared to previous releases like Ramprasad ki Tehrvi, Madam Chief Minister, among others.

The film on its first day has managed to mint over Rs 3 crore and exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, who runs a single-screen theatre called Roopbani in Bihar said that thanks to Roohi a benchmark has been set.

"Before Roohi's release, we would have no idea how much a film would do in these pandemic times. We would look at each other's faces wondering how much a film would earn at the box office. But now we have a benchmark. And Bollywood needed this dose of confidence," said Chauhan.

Roohi's opening day numbers will set the stage for the upcoming Bollywood ventures especially the big-ticket and star-led films like John Abraham's Mumbai Saga (March 19), Bunty Aur Babli 2 (April 23) starring Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe (May 13), Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom (May 28), among others.

Bollywood's box office comeback

According to Chauhan, Roohi's day one collection augurs well for the weekend which could go up to Rs 12-15 crore. "This is amazing considering the fact that Bollywood was so scared that films won't work if released in theatres," he added.

He also said that "despite pandemic, despite low promotion, despite Thursday release, we got good crowd for Roohi. The film is stable and word of mouth is good. It is set to have a good run at the box office."

Even Girish Johar, film producer and trade business analyst, pointed out that Roohi is seeing a good response at the box office despite the rising cases of COVID-19, especially in Maharashtra.

For Roohi, Maharashtra is a cause of concern as theatres are running at 50 percent capacity and the number of coronavirus cases is rising. The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is around 1,07,303, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 12.

But Delhi is turning out to be a strong market for the film which has contributed around Rs 75 lakh to the overall film's collections, according to a report by Box Office India, a Bollywood news website. Also, theatres are running at full capacity in Delhi.

Even in Bihar, the film is doing well, said Chauhan but added that the film is not seeing good traction in single-screen theatres.

"It is not a single-screen product. So, where it is supposed to do well it is doing well like in Cinepolis Patna, APR (Cinemas) Gaya which is a two-screen property in Bihar. Roohi is performing well in Roopbani. The film will turn out very profitable for my cinema," he added.

Chauhan is right to point out that the film is doing well in bigger theatres. In PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, Roohi on day one did a business of Rs 93 lakh, Rs 60 lakh and Rs 32 lakh, respectively. Overall, the three multiplex chains saw box office revenue of Rs 1.85 crore on day one for Roohi.

Audience back to theatres

Roohi's box office performance is crucial because theatres in the north have not seen occupancy levels going up because of the lack of Bollywood content. But with Roohi seeing strong footfalls, exhibitors in the north can heave a sigh of relief.

"Roohi has done its part in getting the audiences back to theatres," said Johar.

Adding to this, Chauhan pointed out another interesting detail. "Families are coming to theatres to watch Roohi. Audience mix was 50 percent female on the opening day."

Family audience which is a big contributor to box office business was staying away from theatres due to the COVID-19 panic. But now it looks like Bollywood is changing that.

"We are seeing normal collection after one year and this is by far the biggest opening in pandemic times for a Hindi film," Chauhan added.