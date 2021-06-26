Roland Garros 2021: Final between Djokovic and Tsitsipas becomes most viewed Grand Slam match since 2018

Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the French Open. Djokovic turned the match around after losing the first two sets to Tsitsipas. (Image: AP).

The recently concluded Roland Garros 2021 finals between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas got many Indian tennis fans to tune into TV to watch the game.

According to data shared by the official broadcaster Star Sports the final between tennis players Novak Djokovic and Greece sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas, who played in his first-ever Grand Slam final, became the highest-rated match across Grand Slams since 2018.

The viewership data which was collated by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) notes that the final match recorded 84,000 average minutes attendance (AMA).

BARC defines AMA as the number of individuals of a target audience who view an event, averaged across minutes.

The match also garnered 0.47 billion viewing minutes which is the highest across Grand Slams on the Star Sports network since 2018.

While the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a disappointment for sports enthusiasts, the viewership numbers of non-cricket sports shows that sports channels are keeping the entertainment quotient up through different sports like tennis, football.

The latest BARC data for the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 shows that many Indian football fans are glued to TV to watch the tournament.

For the first 20 matches held between June 12-18, UEFA Euro 2020 recorded 25 million viewers on TV.

BARC's data further points out that the total viewing minutes registered by UEFA Euro 2020 is 173 percent higher as compared to the 2016 league.

The matches are airing on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Even Star Sports has more in-store for sports fans when it comes to non-cricket games.

For Star, the focus now shifts to the grass courts at Wimbledon 2021, which will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

The tournament which is scheduled between June 28th and July 11 will see Djokovic defending his crown and Roger Federer will look to extend his Wimbledon record.