Rohit Saraf on Mismatched Season 2: "I love that Rishi is a hopeless romantic"

He’s the Gen Z heartstopper. After performances in The Sky is Pink and one story in the anthology Feels Like Ishq, Rohit Saraf had a breakout role as Rishi in the Netflix series Mismatched. A couple of weeks before the release of the second season of the teenage romantic comedy, 25-year-old Saraf had his biggest big screen appearance as Shatak, Vedha’s younger brother, in the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starring Vikram Vedha.

Mismatched 2 just dropped on Netflix. It continues to follow Rishi and Dimple’s checkered love story. Saraf plays an old-school, diehard romantic in the show that also features Prajakta Koli, Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singha and Muskkaan Jaferi.

In an interview, Saraf spoke about the Akarsh Khurana directed series, his acting dreams and his director wishlist. Excerpts:

As an actor, what do you enjoy most about 'Mismatched'?

I really enjoy working with this crew and makers of Mismatched. Even when we were shooting in Rajasthan for 40-45 days, our days were long, but yet on our days off Prajakta and I would go and hang out on set. As for Rishi, I love that he is a hopeless romantic. Love is one of the most beautiful emotions and there is so much one can explore in the layers of romance and the different shades of love.

Where does Rishi's journey take him in the new season?

In the first season you see a glimpse of his family and how he tries to hide the not-so-fun parts of his life because he feels that is his shortcoming, and the fact that his life is not all that perfect might push people away. This season puts Rishi in a spot where he has to confront those things. He cannot turn his back on issues in his family. Secondly, Rishi believes in an old-school romance and goes for this one girl. The whole idea of dating in this new age is a bit alien to him, but he finds himself in the thick of it. Those are the two exciting chapters of Rishi's life.

Where do you, Rohit, land on this hopeless romantic, new-age dating paradigm?

For as long as I can remember dating, it is the new age, not old school. I do believe that letters are a beautiful element of the old-school space and I wish people in my generation believed in handwritten notes and letters, because I love that and I write letters and notes myself. Not just in my romantic relationships but also to people I love otherwise. So I would say I am pretty with the times in terms of dating, though I do wish it was easier to meet people that you could connect with. Everyone is guarded almost at all times, myself included.

'Vikram Vedha' and 'Mismatched' are diametrically opposite in terms of spaces, filmmaking styles, content, characters, acting metre. What kind of roles are you seeking?

I am seeking roles that don’t define me. If I am doing three projects in the next two years, I want them to be so different from one another that you are not able to put me in a box. I want work that really challenges me as a performer, which happened with Vikram Vedha, a part from the heartland, a small town, Shatak’s world is limited to his brother and girlfriend. I really enjoyed putting myself in Shatak's shoes, in that world and learning everything about that world – right from the way he walks or sits to the dialect. Young-adult, romance and slice-of-life are my comfort zones. I sincerely believe romance is a genre everybody enjoys and, more than that, I really enjoy it. But I don't only want to do that. I want to explore all kinds of parts.

Do you think filmmakers are able to see you beyond the young adult romantic hero?

After Mismatched 2, Ishq Vishk Rebound will come out at some point. I am really excited about that film because the first film released 22 years ago and I watched it as a child. Now I am leading this film, which was an amazing experience and hell of a responsibility, which I enjoyed.

There are a couple of other things happening, which I cannot speak of right now.

As a young audience member, I do wonder why we don’t have films that talk about the father-son relationship. That is a relationship that is very special to me. Having said that, I am excited about the kind of opportunities I am getting at the moment.

I have kept a stubble because without it I look 19 or 20, but I want to look my age. I am consciously not building muscle because I feel once you do that, it ages you and confines you as an artist. I stay fit, but I don't want to get into the rut of a gym, building six pack abs. I could be wrong, but I feel its counterproductive.

Do you have a wishlist of filmmakers you’d like to work with?

Ayan Mukerji is one of my favourites. Wake Up Sid did something to me and it encapsulated Mumbai so well. I have been in this city for eight years, but I have not been able to get out of that film's perception of Mumbai. I still look at the city like that.

I take solace in that quote I often see on Instagram: “If your dreams do not scare you, they're not big enough” and I have dreams of working with amazing directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan, and Ayan.

What drew you to this profession?

I have been creatively inclined since I was a child. Before I knew what a profession is, my dad used to say he wanted me to become an actor. I was 4 or 5 years old when he started saying that. I think it began because when we were on holiday, I would take my mom or dad’s sunglasses, pose and force them to take my pictures everywhere. Also, I love dancing and I am pretty good at it too. So when I was 6 or 7, I decided I wanted to be a dancer and I enrolled for classes. While my parents were supportive, still my dad would say try and explore acting. We lost him when I was 12 years old, and when I lost him, it hit me that it was his dream and somewhere along the way, while growing up, his dream became a part of my dream. I quit school after the 10th grade and auditioned in Mumbai. It was one of the best decisions to follow my father's dream. I could not imagine anything else for myself. I guess my dad saw something in me much before others.