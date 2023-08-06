Robert Downey Jr is giving away 6 of his vintage 'dream cars'. Here's why

The giveaway includes a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. (Image: Robert Downey Jr/Instagram)

Robert Downey Jr is riding high on the massive success of his film Oppenheimer. Amid that, the 58-year-old star has made headlines yet again. This time, the actor has decided to give away six of his vintage cars.

According to the official website called “RDJ Dream Cars”, the giveaway includes a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

Downey Jr shared a glimpse of the dream, eco-modified cars on Instagram. He shared a picture of himself with the vintage vehicles. “In case you haven't heard yet, I'm giving away some of my cars...” read the caption of the Instagram stories.

The competition is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Colombia, the United Kingdom, and Canada (excluding Quebec) who, at the time of entry, are at least eighteen (18) years old, according to the website. In addition, the actor also mentioned that "no purchase/donation required and making one will not increase chances of winning".

The Iron Man actor is collaborating with the Edward Charles Foundation to raise money for his climate tech venture capital company. (Image: Sweepstakes/Instagram)

The Iron Man actor is collaborating with the Edward Charles Foundation to raise money for his climate tech venture capital company, "FootPrint Coalition". The cars were also remade to be eco-friendly.

"You can be one of the six winners, each receiving one of these beauties that we converted to drive to a pollution-free future. Enter for your chance to win one of the RDJ Dream Cars and experience the future of automotive technology," the website added.

Along with the car, the winner will get a “Road Trip Kit” comprising of sunglasses, a crossbody bag, a baseball cap, a sweatshirt, a throw blanket, and a bucket hat, among others.

The competition officially began on June 16 and will end on July 16, 2024.