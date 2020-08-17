172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|riteish-deshmukh-junks-reports-of-drishyam-director-nishikant-kamats-death-5717361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Riteish Deshmukh junks reports of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat’s death

Deshmukh, who had worked with Kamat in popular Marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’, informed that the 50-year-old is on life support at the moment and urged media houses to issue a clarification for spreading misinformation.

Moneycontrol News

After several media houses reported of the passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat, his industry colleagues, including actor Riteish Deshmukh, announced on social media that he is still alive.

The director, who has worked with top Bollywood actors such as Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Ajay Devgan, and John Abraham, was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and is reportedly being treated at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

Deshmukh, who had worked with Kamat in popular Marathi film Lai Bhaari, informed that the 50-year-old is on life support at the moment and urged media houses to issue a clarification for spreading misinformation.


Meanwhile, filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who had earlier shared his 'fond memories' with Kamat on social media, clarified that he has spoken to hospital authorities who have informed him that the director is fighting for his life, but is not dead.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Bollywood #India #Nishikant Kamat #Riteish Deshmukh

