Riteish Deshmukh junks reports of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat’s death

After several media houses reported of the passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat, his industry colleagues, including actor Riteish Deshmukh, announced on social media that he is still alive.

The director, who has worked with top Bollywood actors such as Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Ajay Devgan, and John Abraham, was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and is reportedly being treated at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.



Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him.

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020



Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please. https://t.co/NPuaccKBac

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020



Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

Deshmukh, who had worked with Kamat in popular Marathi film Lai Bhaari, informed that the 50-year-old is on life support at the moment and urged media houses to issue a clarification for spreading misinformation.Meanwhile, filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who had earlier shared his 'fond memories' with Kamat on social media, clarified that he has spoken to hospital authorities who have informed him that the director is fighting for his life, but is not dead.