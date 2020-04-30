App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: Reminiscing famous dialogues of Bollywood's original lover boy

The Bollywood heartthrob of the 70s, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on April 30

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/7

While the world was still mourning the death of Irrfan Khan, another Bollywood heartthrob and National Award-winning actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The sudden demise of the powerhouse of talent shocked the world. Tributes are pouring in for the veteran actor. Let us take a look at some of the unforgettable film dialogues of this joyful soul. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Entertainment #RIP Rishi Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor death #Slideshow

