Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: Reminiscing famous dialogues of Bollywood's original lover boy

While the world was still mourning the death of Irrfan Khan, another Bollywood heartthrob and National Award-winning actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The sudden demise of the powerhouse of talent shocked the world. Tributes are pouring in for the veteran actor. Let us take a look at some of the unforgettable film dialogues of this joyful soul. (Image: News18 Creative)