Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor opens up on losing her partner of 45 years

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. On his death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor spoke about the difficulty of losing a longtime partner in an Instagram post and healing after his death. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, an iconic on-screen pair, got married in 1980. They are parents to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In her post, Neetu Kapoor opened up about the process of healing after the death of Rishi Kapoor. She said the time after Rishi Kapoor’s death was difficult and painful, and the only thing that kept her going was keeping herself occupied with work. Neetu, a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, shared a clip from the TV show in which a contestant remembered Rishi Kapoor with a song.

Neetu Kapoor was seen tearing up after listening to the performance. "Main roz kisi na kisi se milti hun, aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dilaata hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath (Every day I meet someone who remembers Rishi Kapoor. Everybody has a story with him),” she said, visibly emotional.

“Today is two years since Rishi ji left us. Losing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movie and television helped me achieve that,” wrote Neetu Kapoor.

“Rishi ji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever.”

On Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered him with a touching Instagram post. She shared a throwback photo with a simple caption – “Papa” and a heart emoji.



Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt earlier this month. Fans of the late actor were touched to see that his son found a way to make him part of the celebrations – a glimpse from the wedding shows Ranbir with a photograph of his father.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He is remembered for his roles in films like Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni and Agneepath.