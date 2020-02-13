App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIP Wendell Rodricks: Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to designer

A Padma Shri award winner, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@goa365tv
Image: Twitter/@goa365tv

Celebrities and politicians have paid tributes to renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who passed away at his Goa home on February 12.

Fashion designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Masaba Gupta shared Instagram posts expressing their sadness over Rodrick's death.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Close


 

related news

Gupta said she "lost a ‘proud-dad’ & my dear Sir."

Actors Anushka Sharma and Arjun Rampal paid tributes to Rodricks. Sharma said the late fashion designer was "one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old."

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Shripad Naik also expressed their condolences.

 

 

Biocon Managing Director and Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw called Rodrick's death "sudden and sad".

 





First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:51 pm

