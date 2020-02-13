RIP Wendell Rodricks: Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to designer

Celebrities and politicians have paid tributes to renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who passed away at his Goa home on February 12.

A Padma Shri award winner, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

Fashion designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Masaba Gupta shared Instagram posts expressing their sadness over Rodrick's death.

Gupta said she "lost a ‘proud-dad’ & my dear Sir."



This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile,you will be missed Wendell. Condolences and prayers for all ur loved ones #ripwendell pic.twitter.com/Y19IdrzFJt

— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 12, 2020

Actors Anushka Sharma and Arjun Rampal paid tributes to Rodricks. Sharma said the late fashion designer was "one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old."

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Shripad Naik also expressed their condolences.



Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace





Extremely saddened to hear the sad demise of one of Goa's & Country's iconic designer - Padma Shri Wendell Rodricks!,an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pOKaFjuRU7 — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) February 12, 2020



Biocon Managing Director and Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw called Rodrick's death "sudden and sad".



Designer Wendell Rodricks Dies In Goa At 59 - sudden and sad end of a fashion icon RIP https://t.co/NyWkzqVmRt

— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 12, 2020

Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project .... the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa . pic.twitter.com/vZgyqiIOyJ — Onir (@IamOnir) February 12, 2020