RIP Sridevi: Bollywood's beloved Chandni may have literally left a parting shot for fans in 'Zero'

Sunday began on a sad note for millions of Bollywood buffs as they woke up to the heart wrenching news of the untimely death of legendary actress Sridevi. The actress reportedly died due to a massive cardiac arrest late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding.

Even as Sridevi has bid her final farewell, she may have left her fans with one last chance to see their loving Chandni on the silver screen again. The actress is said to have made a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Zero, as per a Zoom report. The movie is expected to release later in this year.

Her sudden demise has left some other projects hanging. Sridevi is believed to have been gearing up for the sequel to her blockbuster film 'Mr India'. As per a Times of India report, she had started work on the project.

Another project of Sridevi that had been doing the rounds in media was of a film with Sanjay Dutt. The two actors were reportedly set to reunite on silver screen after 25 years. They were last seen together in Gumrah in 1993.

Bollywood actress Sridevi passes away at 54

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is also set to debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’. The film is scheduled to release on July 20, this year. It's indeed sad the doting mother who made headlines whenever she was spotted with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, will be missing during the release of Janhvi’s first movie.

RIP Sridevi!

Literally born an artist, Sridevi made her first appearance on screen as a child artist when she was barely 4 years old. She made her bollywood debut with ‘Solva Sawan’ in 1978 and instantly ruled million of hearts. While movies like ‘Mr India’, ‘Tohfa’ and ‘Chandni’ brought box office success to the Hawa Hawai girl, films like ‘Sadma’, ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Gumrah’ earned her critical acclaim and established her as a versatile actor.

Despite a scaling career, she took a hiatus of 15 years to attend to family obligations right after a superhit ‘Judaai’ with brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar in 1997. She returned to the industry in 2012 with Gauri Shinde’s ‘English Vinglish’. She also starred in ‘Mom’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2017.