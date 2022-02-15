Watch: First look of Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ will drop on Amazon Prime on September 2. (Image tweeted by @LOTRonPrime)

What happened thousands of years before the events of epic masterpiece ‘The Lord of the Rings’? A new Amazon Prime series will give viewers a look into that.

On February 14, the streaming platform unveiled the first look of the series -- ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

“Before the King, before the Fellowship, before the Ring, a new legend begins this fall,” the one-minute-long teaser says.



A new legend begins this fall. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only on @PrimeVideo Sept 2, 2022. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/o4o2udfiec

— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 14, 2022

The show’s writers, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, said the series will bring together the major stories of the second age of Middle Earth, CNN reported. “The forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” they added.

The Lord of the Rings is an epic fantasy novel by English author JRR Tolkien. The title is a reference to the Dark Lord Sauron, who created the One Ring to rule the other Rings of Power with an ambition to conquer Middle Earth. The story, through the point of view of hobbits Frodo, Sam, Pippin and Merry, follows the quest to destroy the One Ring.

The book is divided into three volumes -- The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King. It has been adapted into a hugely-successful film series. The films have an ensemble cast comprising Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Viggo Mortensen and Sean Astin.

The cast of Amazon Prime’s billion-dollar ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel stars includes Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Nazanin Boniadi. The series will drop on the streaming platform in September, 2022.