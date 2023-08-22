Rihanna officially a mom of 2, welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky: reports

The couple also has a 15-month-old baby boy named RZA. (Image: Rihanna/Instagram)

Rihanna is officially a mother of two. According to sources, the 35-year-old singer has welcomed her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

The couple also has a 15-month-old baby boy named RZA. The “Diamonds” singer announced her second pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. As per PEOPLE, TMZ was the first to report this news.

"Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived August 3 in Los Angeles," TMZ said. "We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy."

However, representatives of both stars could not be reached.

In February, the singer revealed her baby bump in a dramatic style while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Wearing a red outfit, she opened the zipper and rubbed her belly to disclose the good news.

Meanwhile, RZA was born in May in 2022. His name is a tribute to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as per PEOPLE.