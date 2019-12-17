Right time to make period dramas, says Panipat producer as more foreign markets warm up to Indian content

Period dramas hold the potential to connect with a larger audience and is one of the best ways to enter a new international market like Europe, which is slowly warming up to Indian films, believes London-based Pharma baron Rohit Shelatkar, who also produced the recently released Panipat.

The Ashutosh Gowarikar-film is Shelatkar’s debut from his film production company, that was started two years ago.

“Vision World Films was started with the thought of making the historic film Panipat. Along with that, bringing new content to cinema and OTT was the idea to start the company,” Shelatkar told Moneycontrol.

Making period dramas could be a step in the right direction if the box office revenue of films belonging to this genre in the last few years is taken into consideration.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also has a penchant for making period dramas, has two such ventures to his name – Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Both films stood strong at the box office with worldwide collections to the tune of Rs 356 crore and Rs 545 crore respectively.

An actor who has successful experience with historical offerings is Akshay Kumar, who gave two hits with Gold and Kesari. Both the films managed to score centuries and also proved that period dramas are not out of flavour.

Even filmmakers down south are keen on making historical films. Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy gave a good fight to Hrithik Roshan-starrer War that released at the same time.

The film which was inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy-an 18th century feudal lord, who started a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846, saw good response in international markets as well, especially in the US and the UK.

Another venture from down south, presently running in theatres is Mammootty’s Mamangam that has earned around Rs 60 crore worldwide in four days of its release. The film had hit theatres on December 12.

While history does mean good business, it is not always successful. Take the example of Manikarnika and also Gowarikar’s Panipat that could not make history at the box office. Panipat is still running in theatres, but the traction for the film has been low so far.

Yet, Shelatkar remains in love with the genre.

“History remains my passion and I never will get out of this genre. So, you will see more period dramas coming out of Vision World Films. We are working on three projects. One is a historical film and two are contemporary,” he added.

Shelatkar also runs a distribution company under the name of Grand Showbiz, which started around three years back and has so far distributed 25 films in international markets.

He shared another aspect on the importance of period dramas vis-a-vis distribution:

“Overseas (film) market is booming because Indian content is being shown in the Indian way. That’s why, I think it is a good time for historical dramas because you are showing what happened in the country, which will not only be loved by Indians living abroad but also foreigners. The Indian culture is getting traction,” he said.

"This year, Western Europe was surprising market. A lot of Indian movies are going to Nordic countries and these are the places where Indian cinema was not as known as it is in Africa and Middle East. Besides, people are not watching dubbed movies but are opting the language the film was made in, only with subtitles.”