Richard Carpenter congratulates Team RRR on Oscar win with a song rejig. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Richard Carpenter, 76, and his daughters did what MM Keeravani did on Oscars stage. They rehashed their song to congratulate Team RRR.

Richard Carpenter congratulated MM Keeravani and Chandrabose for their Oscar win with an iconic song. (Image: Screengrab from video @richardcarpenterofficial/Instagram)

When India created history at the Academy Awards this year with “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu” winning Best Original Song, composer MM Keeravani chose a Carpenters song to celebrate the win on stage. Now, one half of the iconic American vocal and instrumental duo Richard Carpenter with two of his daughters sang the famous “Top of the world” song that Keeravani had crooned on Oscars stage. The Carpenter family congratulated Team RRR for their Oscar win in the video.

During his Oscar acceptance speech with lyricist Chandrabose, Keeravani said that he grew up listening to The Carpenters.

“I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars,” Keeravani said before singing a few parody lines from the famous song: “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

And in response to that, Richard Carpenter, 76, and his daughters did what Keeravani did on stage. They rehashed their song to congratulate the composer and lyricist.