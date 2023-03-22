Richard Carpenter congratulates Team RRR on Oscar win with a song rejig. Watch

When India created history at the Academy Awards this year with “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu” winning Best Original Song, composer MM Keeravani chose a Carpenters song to celebrate the win on stage. Now, one half of the iconic American vocal and instrumental duo Richard Carpenter with two of his daughters sang the famous “Top of the world” song that Keeravani had crooned on Oscars stage. The Carpenter family congratulated Team RRR for their Oscar win in the video.

During his Oscar acceptance speech with lyricist Chandrabose, Keeravani said that he grew up listening to The Carpenters.

“I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars,” Keeravani said before singing a few parody lines from the famous song: “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

And in response to that, Richard Carpenter, 76, and his daughters did what Keeravani did on stage. They rehashed their song to congratulate the composer and lyricist.

"We are on top of the world for your winning creation, and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You're the best there is around and we hope you know it now. You've put yourself on top of the world," the trio sing with Carpenter playing the piano. "To @mmkeeravaani and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours," Richard Carpenter wrote on Instagram while sharing the short clip. Watch: Soon, the video reached India's recent Oscar winners and Keeravani and Chandrabose could not keep calm.

"This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe," Keeravani wrote. "Thaaanku sir, no words (sic)," wrote Chandrabose. Director SS Rajamouli was overwhelmed too. "Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. Whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks…most memorable moment for our family…Thank you so much…" Rajamouli commented referring to Keeravani as his brother, who is his cousin. Other Indian musicians also commented. Harshdeep Kaur wrote: "Wow!! Things that matter the most in the world are gestures like these." "Naatu Naatu" has become a global phenomenon with people all over the world trying to recreate the stunning choreography picturized on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

