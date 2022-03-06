Undekhi Season 2 review: Trigger-happy Atwals and their drug transport business is a glorious mess

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya plays DSP Barun Ghosh in 'Undekhi' seasons 1 and 2, streaming on SonyLIV.

Wither Quality Control you ask? And the only answer you get is that you have to kiss a thousand frogs and one turns out to be a prince. Ten episodes of the second season of Undekhi was not an easy watch. It is the stuff that prompts people to ask for hazard pay. But I’ve realised that I’m a glutton for punishment.

Thankfully, there’s the shooter from Maqbool, Yeda Yakub from Black Friday, Dev D ka Chunnilal. No? Don’t get it? Yes, I’m talking about Prof Mehdi Raza from Sony Liv’s fabulous show Rocket Boys. A very fine actor named Dibyendu Bhattacharya. He plays DCP Ghosh in the series. He’s one of the reasons you should watch this show.

Alas, there is such a glut of tales of crime from the North that season one just slipped under my radar. But as the army unit slogan goes, ‘Fikar Not, 44’, I watched season one before I clicked on the link for season two. Rich Punjabi family in Himachal celebrates their son’s wedding by inviting dancers to ‘entertain’ guests. Mostly Papaji. Papaji in a drunken fit just kills one of the dancers and ‘all hell breaks loose’. Logic died here.

In real life, there are stories of dancers being killed at weddings, but the newspapers too bury the stories in a bare 3mm space in the inside pages. But here they punish you with not one but two whole seasons of people chasing the video crew, bumbling, chasing the dancer’s sister, injuring her, but she escapes. The cops are paid off but evidently not enough. The hills swallow everything, but the clues the people leave behind are so ghastly obvious I want to ask the writers: Do you watch shows set in similar hill towns? One where a coffee shop owner sells handmade bracelets to young tourists? Do you think your audience is so dumb that DCP Ghosh will find evidence of a broken bracelet that will lead him to the monastery where the head monk will tell him all. Why did the monk not lead DCP Ghosh to their gift shop and show him a whole lot of similar bracelets?

The totally brainless planting of clues gets tedious. Even Chinese action movies have monks who don’t reveal anything, don’t snitch. In fact, monks are mostly in silence pondering about the whys of life. Why would they volunteer information about Akash and his uncle and his past life?

My struggle with the story in Season two continues with the videographer and the girl. Why prove again and again that city people mostly speak English and say ‘f****’ for everything. They don’t know anything else. In fact, I was hoping for a ‘F***in A’ or ‘F*** this s***’ at least once to relieve the monotony. Thankfully, there was Shashwat who would put a hand over her mouth - mostly to hide from gun-toting Atwal minions - but I was hoping to shut her up. But you see, on OTT platforms, writers believe that their paucity of vocabulary will go unnoticed, and the female characters will come across as modern or powerful and badass if they use gaalis (Hindi vituperative) liberally. Alas, you cannot repair that fault.

In fact, the whole show, all of season two did not need any other words but gaalis. They’re Punjabi, that’s what the writers are trying to say. They are stereotypical: only gaalis emerge from their mouths. When they’re not shooting people, men drink, eat, and give gaalis. Women wander about in jewels always in a state of bewilderment: What happened? Kya hua? Someone tell me what’s going on? You want to sit them down in a chair and ask: You’re in a crime family, you don’t know what the men are doing? Is asking the men to sit down to eat your only function?

But they bring in two ridiculous females: The daughters-in-law. The older Teji goes on a recon mission in her big SUV, wearing a dupatta that’s trailing all over the place as she sneaks into the ‘Drug Factory’. I had stopped facepalming by the time the choti bahu took out several men in a gunfight in the not-so-okay jungle corral with her gun. And she tried to stand up and go down with her husband in a blaze of glory, last stand type action scene. But dammit, the Atwals are unkillable. Had Trinity and Neo shot at the Atwals the way they shot at everything when they went to rescue Morpheus, even they would have missed. Someone from the makers team ought to take responsibility, please: You can’t have a commando team appear and die one by one because Luckky showed up in his baby ponytail with twin guns to rescue Rinku and Muskaan, and even when they are chased to the final showdown, the main characters dodge all bullets?

The one who dies there, making DCP Ghosh look utterly sad, is a girl. Just because she was rescued by a Buddhist almost monk lad, and stays at the monastery to heal from her wounds, she turns into Kill Billi? That’s the worst kind of stereotyping you used to see in Kung Fu flicks. Even Doctor Strange had to train hard. How come she suddenly turns into a snarling brainless banshee? And her accent! Whoever wrote those ‘Hum marega’, ‘Usko zeenda nahi chhodega’ obviously ‘sochne ko bhool gaya’ (forgot to think) the moment the committee of writers thought up ‘girl taking revenge would be a cool idea’.

Rinku Atwal and his sidekick Luckky (that spelling because, Punjabi) were cool, though. Surya Sharma has great screen presence, even though he doesn’t do much as a villain and mostly yells at his minions, pumps bullets into people, and yes, gives gaalis instead of speaking words. I loved the fact that he’s willing to do anything for his papaji. His dad is played by Harsh Chhaya. Now he’s a good looking man otherwise, but here, he plays the mostly drunk patriarch of the drug transporting and drug hustling business with an expression that makes you wonder if he too suffers from some tragedy that happened with the Joker. Imagine being blinded by the sunlight, and then crinkle your face. But no, don’t stop there. You got to grin widely while gritting your teeth too. Then speak your dialog, any dialog, as long as you are giving gaalis instead of using punctuation marks and nouns and verbs. If you can pull that off, you can replace the character of papaji in more crime family dramas that I’m sure are being made. Luckky got it just right. Vaarun Bhagat plays Rinku’s goonda sidekick so well, it’s a pity he doesn’t get headline credit. Luckky is ugly and vicious and his twin gun act is great. He even understands the price of betrayal. And that if you’re connected to the Atwals, you don’t die.

I watched this glorious mess to tell you that I’m grateful the Israelis are not watching this show. They too would wonder why Punjab needed to become a territory for drugs. Again these writers probably never heard of Udta Punjab and haven't seen how drugs get catapulted over the border, or seen Valimai, where even though it’s hard to believe, the Columbians (!) were bringing their pure quechua salt by way of the ocean to Chennai… After having watched so many shows based out of Himachal/mountains, I am ready to go back to the beautiful Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit in good ole Bombay. And if you insist on watching ten episodes of season two of this show, don't forget to sign up for some bhajan/chanting classes to get over the incessant 'maadar****, 'bhen****' and descriptions of male body parts.