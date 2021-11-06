Review | 'Tryst With Destiny' weighs up Jawaharlal Nehru's words against life in 2020

Director Prashant Nair (right) on the sets of 'Tryst with Destiny'.

Writer-director Prashant Nair’s anthology feature titled Tryst With Destiny, winner of the Best Screenplay Award at the Tribeca Film Festival 2020, was only crafted as a triptych. It was reworked into a four-part series, now streaming on SonyLIV.

A reference to Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech delivered on August 14, 1947, Nair’s multi-lingual film (Hindi, English, Telugu, Marathi) is set in contemporary India and explores modern inequalities and individual struggles that exist 74 years after Indian Independence.

The stories are set in the upper class, middle class and lower class. The opening story, titled ‘Fair and Fine’ (starring Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Victor Banerjee and Lillete Dubey), about a billionaire seeking the one thing money cannot buy, is the most surprising and captures a very particular Indian class-based prejudice.

In ‘The River’, a lower-caste couple (played by Vineet Kumar Singh and Kani Kusruti) is fighting for survival.

In the third, ‘One BHK’, a city cop (Jaideep Ahlawat) is abusing his position and getting entangled in the net of his own greed and corruption in order to satisfy his partner’s (Palomi Ghosh) aspirational needs.

The fourth, which is also the least developed, explores man-animal/urban-rural conflict. ‘The Beast Within’ (starring Geetanjali Thapa and Amit Sial) includes a stand-off that you know can only end badly.

Through these four stories, Tryst With Destiny spotlights financial, social and gender inequality. Beautifully lensed by Avinash Arun, it has some remarkable performances, particularly by Vidyarthi as the uber rich Mudiraj who strives to win via ways fair and foul, Ahlawat as the corrupt cop and Ghosh as his lover desiring a plusher life. Without dialogues to lean on, Singh and Kusruti pull out the stops to expressively deliver sensitive and emotional performances. The background music by Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor is catchy, and could have been used more judiciously.

Nair trusts his actors to lead the narrative, minimising dialogues to maximise effect. The camera lingers for long on Vidyarthi, his humiliation, need for vengeance of some sort, his rage palpable. With Singh, the effect is the opposite, as muted screams in the background add to his helplessness, subjugation and powerless inability to break through the shackles of being the lesser. On and in Ahlawat, there is humiliation, desperation, desire, avarice and a frenzy.

Nair has previously directed Delhi in a Day, Umrika and two episodes of the web series Made In Heaven. His next is a web series based on the Uphaar cinema tragedy. Nair has previously spoken of how he was able to bring together various stories he had in his mind in this anthology. His frustrations with the state of the nation, a revisiting of Nehru’s speech, which set out a promise for a new India when he said “no resting for any of us until we make all the people of India what destiny intended them to be”. As the characters face up to the challenges of their situation and attempt to shape their fates and future, Nair’s Tryst with Destiny weighs up those words from 1947 with life across the spectrum in the 2020s.