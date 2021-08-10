Review | 'Shaman King' and 'Demon Slayer': Double treat for anime fans

'Demon Slayer' has old-fashioned anime - the series is more expansive than the film, which seems to begin abruptly. (Image: screen grab)

Shaman King

If you grew up reading Manga, then you’re in for some time travel.

Animation has grown up, and I have loved watching the dystopian Love, Death and Robots (two volumes on Netflix) - the action and storytelling are of the highest quality. So watching Shaman King created by Hiroyuki Takei (the comic books were first published in the 1990s and only a couple of volumes out of 35 editions are available on Kindle), was great fun. It was like reliving the joy of my teenage years.

Shaman King is about the ultimate fight to choose a Shaman (someone who connects with the spirit and material world) who is better than all of them. Each character has a spirit companion or an ally, whose powers they can channelise to fight.

I cannot explain to you the joy that bubbles up in me when the anime character screams out: ‘Totemic Soul Blast!’ Or ‘Bason Golden Sledgehammer!’ before executing the action. As kids we had our favourite superhero and when we watched cartoons like He Man, we would raise our cardboard swords and scream with all our might, ‘By the power of Greyskull!’ The feeling here is just that! Such joy!

Plus they pause the action to give you poster art of each of the characters (all Shamans, of course) and their spirit allies with their names written in Kanji as well as in English. I remember as kids, we would cut out these pages from the comic books and paste them on our walls. Little did we know these comic books are priceless now! To see these in the series was such a nostalgia trip!

The show revolves around Yoh Asakura, a young lad who knows he has Shamanic powers and is supremely carefree and unhurried about everything. He meets the pint-sized Manta, who turns out to also have the ability to see spirits, but has no powers. He’s there to tell us what is going on. He does the coolest expositions ever. He carries an encyclopedia which shows up in his hand every time something new shows up on screen that needs an explanation.

You will find yourself siding with the coolest fighters. You may like the eternally angry and super-confident Ren and his super powerful demon, his sister Jun who knows how to order dead warriors to do her bidding and her Kung Fu spirit warrior whose punches feel like missiles hit you. You might root for Horohoro who rides a powerful snowboard and can harness the power of snow from cute little nature creatures…

I have read the comic books and am still creeped out by the Five Curse Squad or the Gohukuseitai. These are like dead warriors brought to life, but they have animal parts attached to them to give them elephant-like super strength, cheetah legs for agility, snake arms for venomous hold...Ugh!

There is an omnipresent narration to help you through the story. It’s fine but too many dialogues that say things like, "Mankind is destroying the planet", "The soul and the body are in harmony", and so on make you realise that the primary audience is much younger than you are...

But if you’ve read the comic books, then you know that thirteen episodes of the series cannot be enough to tell the story. In fact, a friend who had never heard of this anime series got so hooked, she called me to ask me why the ending wasn’t satisfying enough! This is Season One, and it tells you how much bigger the story is rather than just preparing these Shamans for a final showdown. Who is this Hao, and how cruel is the end of Lilirara who is telling us that this Shaman fight isn’t really a battle of skill. It is more sinister than that...

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is a huge, huge series that’s on Netflix too. And the movie releases in a couple of days in theaters! Of course, fans in Maharashtra will not be able to see it on the big screen yet because of Covid guidelines.

Demon Slayer has very old-fashioned anime, and I say this because newbies will wonder why three characters who get on a moving train look so much more radical than the rest of the passengers in the train (they look more like still drawings while main characters walk through the aisles in the train compartment).

Anyway, the movie seems to begin abruptly, and if you are not connected with this world, you will wonder what the hand from The Addams Family is doing in an anime movie.

The series is better than the film. It feels polished and takes its time to tell the story of the characters (yes, they are put into a dream by this creature to hold them in this powerless state on a train that seems to be going nowhere). It is also wonderfully expansive, and tells the story in a wonderful way. You become the reflection in the water, warning the lad, ‘Wake up! You are in great danger!

For anime fans such releases are a treat, and for those who have not experienced this kind of animation, a brand new opportunity to metamorphose into fans...