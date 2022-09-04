Review: Malayalam film 'Run Kalyani' explores the uneasy balance between duty and dreams

Garggi Ananthan as Kalyani in 'Run Kalyani', which released in theatres on September 2, 2022. (Screen grab)

A gentle and meaningful film sneaked into theatres this week. Director Geetha J’s award-winning debut feature Run Kalyani, which has travelled to over 20 international festivals, is yet another satisfying Malayalam language film. It explores the complex and uneasy balance between duty and dreams, modernity and tradition and grief and freedom.

Headlined by a delicate performance by Garggi Ananthan, who plays the patient and kind Kalyani who has a practiced daily routine. She awakes, stretches, tends to her invalid aunt, goes out to work and returns home.

For anyone who has experienced being a caregiver to an ailing, bedridden senior patient, Kalyani’s feelings and actions will ring close to home. There is a degree of frustration but also a selfless giving to an incapacitated living relative whom you love.

Her morning routine is often interrupted by visitors – debt collectors, a landlord, a suitor, representing the various pressures she is facing, all with grace and without panic. Kalyani works as a cook in two homes in upscale Trivandrum. There too she has a fixed routine, but from within the kitchen, she listens and absorbs life lessons from the variableness and volatility in those homes. She’s also an accomplice to a love story that is unfolding between the pages of a clandestine poetic exchange between two of her employers. Geetha J presents the groundhog day pattern that begins to test the viewers’ patience as we see Kalyani walking the same route again and again.

As she walks to work and back home from her places of work, we see political posters and buntings in the background, the hustle of the city, the man who paces up and down the middle of the road reciting monologues.

There is poetry, yearning, domestic violence and arrogance, there are her own dreams – some unrealised, and fantasies – that give her succour and lull her into a deep, well-earned sleep. But there is also the impending sense of death.

The first few moments of the film are disarmingly silent. Indeed Kalyani says little and the Garggi Ananthan conveys much with a furrowed brow here, a kindly smile there and the occasional look of exhaustion.

Cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan’s camera goes close into Ananthan’s face at times, tightly framing her most intimate moments with her aunt, and keeps the camera far as it follows Kalyani going about her business. Sathi Premji has a difficult role, playing the unspeaking, fading aunt.

If Kalyani is facing these immediate problems of debt and decay, she’s also an observer to deep-rooted patriarchy, the tussle for property, repression and the aching need for freedom. Run Kalyani builds firmly and even if you can predict some catalysing changes, the fuel for Kalyani’s flight comes unexpectedly, giving her the wings she needs to break out and break free.

Meera Nair, Manoj Menon, Ramesh Varma, Tara Kalyan also star in this 135-minute realist drama. Interestingly one of Geetha J’s previous works is a collaboration with Run Kalyani creative producer Ian McDonald on Algorithms, a 2012 documentary feature about young blind chess players from India.