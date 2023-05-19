Kathal Netflix film review: Vijay Raaz, Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav's satire brings out the absurdity of our socio-political priorities

Sanya Malhotra as a lower-caste policewoman in Kathal. (Screen grab)

A running joke in Netflix’s Kathal concerns itself with a police constable struggling to find his own stolen car. It’s a gag that appears, re-appears and possibly offers the greatest denouement in terms of an arching, long-lasting comedic setup. Getting past bureaucratic tape is a nightmare that many have documented before, but Kathal infuses this familiar premise with the gut of addressing high-ticket issues. Though it has echoes of Office Office, Peepli Live and the lot, first-timer Yashowardhan Mishra’s film has at least a modern tapestry to boast of. As a benevolent critique of the farce that Indian socio-politics can sometimes be, the film works. As a comedy, however, it doesn’t always soar.

Kathal begins with a pair of jackfruits going missing from the yard of Moba’s (fictional town) local MLA, played with typical aloofness by Vijay Raaz. Called upon by duty to find these jackfruits is Mahima, a dogged inspector played by Sanya Malhotra. Mahima also happens to belong to a lower caste, a fact that she and the viewers are repeatedly reminded of. It’s a laudable but also unconvincing running thread in the film. An investigation ensues into the missing jackfruits, supported by an intellectually defunct police force and a bureaucratic system that is happy to turn in whatever direction the whimsy of those in power points. It’s why Mahima’s superiors sound like dispassionate robots, uttering banalities and offering little in terms of inquiry or even anger.

The search for the missing jackfruits leads Mahima and her team to a graver problem. An issue she grudgingly admits to herself cannot be looked into without the absurd chase of the stolen jackfruits. Therein lies the message, the idea that in this country we pursue drivel, until we accidentally bump into the hair-curling aphorisms of poetry. Our epiphanies never arrive in straight lines, because we are perennially preoccupied with inane, wasteful obsessions like caste, class and the misuse of machinery ideally built to solve problems, and not suppress them. It’s a curvy, yet accessible yarn that commendably merges provocations with perspective. It’s when the film tries too hard to address everything, scream down each pike of relevance, that it starts to resemble a droning moral lecture.

Writing satire isn’t about the political posturing alone. Taking that corrective position is easy, but merging it with a grammar that evokes and supports the absurdity is crucial. Kathal’s premise is a self-sustaining organism. It is never queried for logic or even rationale, which allows it the stench of reality. Not everything we deal with is important, and yet it consumes our life. Perhaps the greatest lie a country can ever sell to its citizens is that they are in fact, in control. In a scene from the film, Mahima and her female subordinate copy-check a notification for the two missing jackfruits. An award of Rs 10,000 is mistakenly written down as Rs 1,00,000. Even in farce, we are never the beneficiaries.

What works for Kathal is the absurdist tone and its use of a curious premise to enter a larger, more relevant conversation. The fact that Mishra’s film doesn’t quite divorce that absurdity even after exhibiting grievances far hairier, rescues it from falling down the bottomlessness of its own halo. Then there are the characters, a constable waiting to find his own car, Rajpal Yadav as a pesky, go-getting journalist of ‘Moba News’ and a Raghubir Yadav cameo as a soft-spoken purveyor of the flesh trade. All rewarding elements viewed in full.

Where Kathal possibly struggles is to pace its chaos to the point where it becomes a circus of happenstance as opposed to causality. Give it more than a moment’s thought and the film’s ornamental deceptions fall away giving way to something from which humour ceases to fly. It’s why, moments in which Mahima courts romance, or the film itself espouses moralism, it drags and dent its own kooky exterior.

Rajpal Yadav in Kathal.

Satire isn’t uncommon but it has become fairly rare in today’s day and age. Kathal isn’t overtly political, but it does shoot rather cutely from the shoulder of small-town eccentricity. Here, everyone seems zoned out from reality, untouched by the news of the day, or the severity of some of the issues on the chopping block. To which effect, Mishra’s film is a fairly brave attempt at constructing the ambivalence of a country, disinterested in dissecting its own complicated soul. The longer this goes on, the harder it will become to extract from the country’s throaty interior the soft whispers of confession and consideration. To Mishra and Malhotra’s credit, there is enough playfulness on display in Kathal for it to neither bore you nor burden you with excesses. Though it never quite bites the way some satires have in the past, it does, like a jackfruit, provoke with a fairly committed modern design.