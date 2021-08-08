Review | 'Hit & Run': The star of 'Fauda', Lior Raz, makes yet another binge-worthy spy show

'Hit & Run' is on Netflix. (Image: screen grab)

I watched every season of Fauda and became a fan of Lior Raz, as did so many of us. So when Hit & Run dropped on August 6 on Netflix, I was compelled to watch. Just look at the trailer and you’ll know why:

As I write to tell you why you should not miss the incredibly well shot, well paced, story you will see in a nine part series, I am very aware that it is the birthday of Mata Hari, the coolest female spy.

Lior Raz is also credited with the writing of the story. And when you watch the show, you will realise that there are no corners cut in the story telling like we see in many series. Each episode moves forward at a pace that keeps you wholly occupied. Unlike other action shows, the hero does not quickly discover who the baddies are and then go after them, guns blazing. The episodes are like an onion. You have to peel every layer in order to reveal more. Who’d think that an ordinary hit and run accident can get so complicated?

The casting is impeccable. Take the cop cousin of our hero, Talli. She’s six months pregnant and so cool is she is credited with the first car chase scene of the show. Her boss Boaz fits the job description rather well: a boss who will let Talli work on the case and when her involvement gets obsessive, remove her by reminding her that her family involvement will get in the way when the case goes to court…

It was fun to see the hero play tour guide, though. And you know (because you watched Fauda) that the accidental hit and run was not a mistake committed by some drunk tourists who had too much of a good time.

Most of the cinematography is intimate, not allowing any action to be viewed from afar. I just didn’t understand some long distance shots, though, and they come ever so often. As though he’s being watched by someone all the time. And there’s no reason why… But that may just be me.

Watch it and you will love the grittiness and darkness of New York. Not the seedy parts, but the nights that invite violence. And without sharing any plot spoilers, even the gunfight at the seedy nightclub is so well done, I found myself gritting my teeth and hoping that he will kill the baddies.

The writing and the action is impeccable. I am repeating myself, am I not? I find myself wanting to share the best parts of the show, but that would be unfair to you. Put off every everyday, ordinary chore you had earmarked for the weekend and just watch this show. I am hoping they’ll make season two because I feel exactly as a friend who was watching in a city far away felt. We watched in tandem and it was amusing to hear them on the phone yelling exactly what Segev said in the end, ‘Faaaaaaaaaak!’ and add, ‘There has to be more!’