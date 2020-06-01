Resumption of TV shoots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu to bring back jobs, revive ad spends

New content on TV will result in further increase in TV viewership which, in turn, will also attract more advertisers.

The restart of shooting for TV serials in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is expected not only to revive ad spends but also to bring back jobs.

The shooting work has been on halt since March 19 due to the coronavirus-led lockdown, resulting in no work for many daily wage workers.

While many celebrities from the entertainment industry, and film bodies like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), The Film and Television Producers Guild of India provided monetary help to daily wage workers, a major respite for them will be getting their jobs back.

According to a research note by Elara Capital, TV ad revenue declined 80 percent until the second week of May primarily due to the postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Once fresh content starts airing from July or August, there will be some respite in advertising especially in the second half of 2020 and during the festive period,” said Karan Taurani, Vice President - Elara Capital.

Along with ad spends, ad volumes also declined by almost 35 percent as no new shows were being showcased.

Excluding the repeat airing of mythological shows by Doordarshan, the volume decline would have been sharper. Amul - one of the top advertisers on TV - decided to advertise during Ramayan and Mahabharat. In a recent webinar, Amul MD R S Sodhi said that they had got 100x value back for their investments in the two shows.

The brand which spends heavily on advertisements during sports programming especially IPL shifted its investment to news and mythological shows this time.

But, Taurani believes that the TV segment will see the second-best performance, after digital, in terms of advertising.

In its latest report, BARC pointed out that TV saw an uptick in advertising after two weeks of fall in ad volume.

In week 20, total Free Commercial Time (FCT) was reported at 216 lakh which is 16 percent higher than the period between May 2 to 15 or weeks 18 and 19.

Restart of TV shoots respite for GECs

New content will also help GECs (General Entertainment Channels) bring back the strong traction the channels recorded in the pre-COVID-19 period.

The share of GECs in the overall TV viewership fell from 52 percent in the pre-COVID period (period between Jan 11 to 31) to 43 percent in week 20.

Cost of production will go up, budgets will drop

Restarting production work in times of COVID-19 will lead to increase in cost and this will lead to broadcasters cutting down on production budget.

Tepid ad environment will be another reason for cost cutting.

“The cost of TV shows and web series will go up by almost four to five percent due to precautionary measures. Budgets for large non-fiction shows which is in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 70 crore would be cut by almost 30 percent,” the note said.

“Many large non-fiction shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma and KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) are exploring an option to shoot from home to avoid use of large sets which involves multiple people. Since it is not possible to test people on sets on a daily basis, broadcasters are also exploring an option of shooting with the entire cast and crew in a particular location for 15-20 days based on schedule,” added Taurani.





