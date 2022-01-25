Daler Mehndi to perform at metaverse concert on Republic Day

Daler Mehndi's metaverse concert will be held on January 26.

Daler Mehndi, popular singer and entertainer, will hold a Republic Day music performance in the metaverse, an immersive 3D version of the internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.

The singer, best known for hits like “Tunak Tunak Tun", will host the Republic Day concert on metaverse platform, PartyNite, which claims to host “India’s first virtual concert”.

“Bas 2 din aur (Just two more days). I am looking forward to meeting you all,” Daler Mehndi , 54, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The metaverse is theoretically the future of the internet, a 3D virtual world where people will be able to interact using sensors, lenses and other gadgets.

Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott are some of the big international names who have hosted concerts in the metaverse.

Earlier this month, a couple in Tamil Nadu created a huge buzz online after announcing that they will host their wedding reception in the metaverse. Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy’s reception will take place in the virtual headquarters of the Hogwarts castle, according to reports.

Last year, a couple in the United States became the first to get married in the metaverse, as they held a virtual ceremony along with their physical wedding in New Hampshire.