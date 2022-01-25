MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Daler Mehndi to perform at metaverse concert on Republic Day

Republic Day 2022: Daler Mehndi, best known for hits like “Tunak Tunak Tun", will host the concert on metaverse platform PartyNite.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Daler Mehndi's metaverse concert will be held on January 26.

Daler Mehndi's metaverse concert will be held on January 26.


Daler Mehndi, popular singer and entertainer, will hold a Republic Day music performance in the metaverse, an immersive 3D version of the internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.

The singer, best known for hits like “Tunak Tunak Tun", will host the Republic Day concert on metaverse platform, PartyNite, which claims to host “India’s first virtual concert”.

Bas 2 din aur (Just two more days). I am looking forward to meeting you all,” Daler Mehndi, 54, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The metaverse is theoretically the future of the internet, a 3D virtual world where people will be able to interact using sensors, lenses and other gadgets.

Close

Related stories

Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott are some of the big international names who have hosted concerts in the metaverse.

Earlier this month, a couple in Tamil Nadu created a huge buzz online after announcing that they will host their wedding reception in the metaverse. Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy’s reception will take place in the virtual headquarters of the Hogwarts castle, according to reports.

Last year, a couple in the United States became the first to get married in the metaverse, as they held a virtual ceremony along with their physical wedding in New Hampshire.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Daler Mehndi #metaverse #Republic Day
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:04 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.