Reporter's Take | Avengers: Endgame set to smash Box Office records? (Spoiler free)

"Avengers: Infinity Wars" grossed over $2.4 billion in worldwide collections. The finale film of the Infinity Saga, "Avengers: Endgame" looks set to smash all Box Office records with fans thronging theaters for shows commencing as early as 3.20 am. Yes you read that right.

This is the 22nd film in the Avengers series, which has spanned over a decade. Co-creator Stan Lee, who died last year, will be seen for the last time in this film.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra catches up with Bismee Taskin to find out what is the initial response to the film.