Relief for PVR, INOX as SC ruling clears ambiguity on F&B, a major revenue contributor

The Supreme Court ruling that theatre operators can disallow outside food in movie halls comes as a big relief for multiplex companies, which see double-digit contribution from food and beverage (F&B) sales to overall revenues.

Shares of PVR and Inox fell on Wednesday, though, tracking weakness in the domestic equity market. PVR shares closed at Rs 1,696 each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 1 percent from the previous day’s close, while Inox shares closed at Rs 493 apiece, down 0.9 percent from their previous close.

Analyst Nilesh Jain pointed out that the underperformance in markets on Wednesday impacted the stocks, despite the positive development.

The apex court in its ruling on January 3 said that cinema owners have a right to sell their own food and beverages as the cinema hall is the private property of the owner of the hall and the owner is entitled to set terms for the sale of food and beverages. Moviegoers have the choice to not purchase the same, the court said.

Multiplexes should be treated as all other establishments in this regard, said Rahul Puri, MD of Mukta A2 Cinemas

"We hope that this (SC ruling) puts this issue to rest," he said.

This is positive for the multiplex segment, said Abhishek Jain, head of research, Arihant Capital. "F&B contributes 25 to 35 percent of overall revenues of the cineplex companies and generates 45 percent of overall operating profit,” he said. It was a longstanding issue that started four years ago and a lot of petitions were filed in various states by activists claiming that outside food should be permitted, noted Nitin Sood, chief financial officer, PVR. “We had clubbed all petitions and requested the matter to be heard at the Supreme Court level because it was difficult to fight it at the state level," he told Moneycontrol. Sood said that after four years the matter was heard and the ruling has established clarity and removes ambiguity around the issue. “The judgement will ensure all businesses are treated fairly,” Sood said. Expensive popcorn The high cost of popcorn sold in theatres has been the bone of contention between theatre owners and moviegoers with many people still speaking against expensive food at cinemas, especially in top multiplexes. Currently, a tub of popcorn costs between Rs 350 and Rs 450 at top multiplexes; add a beverage, which ranges between Rs 150 and Rs 350, to that and the total spend on F&B would be not less than Rs 1,000 including taxes, for two people. Multiplexes like PVR and INOX have seen an increase of 32 percent and 23 percent, respectively, in spend per head (SPH) in the first half of FY23 versus pre-COVID H1FY20. PVR recorded SPH of Rs 132 in H1FY23 versus Rs 100 in H1FY20 and Inox reported SPH of Rs 98 in FY23 versus Rs 80 in H1FY20. Spend per head is the amount spent by a customer on food and beverages in theatres. The two cinema chains are also focusing on increasing F&B's contribution to their overall business. "F&B contributes 30-35 percent to overall revenue and our focus is to increase this segment's contribution," said Sood. Inox is looking at increasing the F&B's contribution from 20-25 percent to 28-35 percent. Pre-COVID, PVR had reported Rs 960 crore from F&B sales in FY20, up from Rs 858 crore in the previous fiscal. INOX in FY20 had recorded Rs 497 crore in F&B revenue, up from Rs 436 crore in FY19. Both multiplex chains have seen strong F&B sales in FY23 so far. "This has been the best ever year in F&B sales after a gap of three years (when theatres had to shut down due to COVID). It is doing significantly well and we are expanding the basket of menu offerings," said Sood. Last year, theatres had increased prices of F&B by 10-20 percent due to inflationary pressures. F&B contribution While food at cinemas is getting expensive, theatre owners say that it should be compared with the restaurant experience. "The benchmark of the theatre business is the restaurant going experience. If one looks at it from that perspective, then they will find prices comparable in relation to the experience they get," said Sood. He said that the cost of delivering the movie experience includes the massive amount of capital to build a theatre, rental costs along with electricity and manpower costs. "The fixed cost of running a facility (theatre) is huge. Given the general volatility in the business, depending on what films will work, revenue is restricted because only the people who come in are our consumers," the CFO added. Running a theatre is not particularly a profitable business and is greatly reliant on the contribution from F&B, Puri had told Moneycontrol in an earlier interview. For theatres, the biggest cost incurred is to acquire content for which cinema owners have to pay 42-45 percent of the box office collection to the producer or distributor of the film. Theatres owners have pointed out that the exhibition business relies a lot on revenues from selling food and beverages as ticket sales alone do not cover operating costs. Gross margins on F&B are around 73-76 percent for both PVR and Inox. "Cinemas are revolutionising F&B when compared to 10 years ago and all this investment cannot be justified if outside food is allowed in cinemas," said Sood.

