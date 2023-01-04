 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Relief for PVR, INOX as SC ruling clears ambiguity on F&B, a major revenue contributor

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 04, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Multiplex chain PVR said that the Supreme Court ruling has established clarity, removes ambiguity around the issue and the judgement will ensure all businesses are treated fairly.

The Supreme Court ruling that theatre operators can disallow outside food in movie halls comes as a big relief for multiplex companies, which see double-digit contribution from food and beverage (F&B) sales to overall revenues.

Shares of PVR and Inox fell on Wednesday, though, tracking weakness in the domestic equity market. PVR shares closed at Rs 1,696 each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 1 percent from the previous day’s close, while Inox shares closed at Rs 493 apiece, down 0.9 percent from their previous close.

Analyst Nilesh Jain pointed out that the underperformance in markets on Wednesday impacted the stocks, despite the positive development.

The apex court in its ruling on January 3 said that cinema owners have a right to sell their own food and beverages as the cinema hall is the private property of the owner of the hall and the owner is entitled to set terms for the sale of food and beverages. Moviegoers have the choice to not purchase the same, the court said.

Multiplexes should be treated as all other establishments in this regard, said Rahul Puri, MD of Mukta A2 Cinemas

"We hope that this (SC ruling) puts this issue to rest," he said.