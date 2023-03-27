'Recovery on right track': Bombay Jayashri Ramnath's team issues statement on health situation

Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath's road to recovery is "on the right track", her spokesperson said on Monday.
Jayashri Ramnath, who is in her 50s, suffered a "health setback" while touring the UK last week.
According to the statement shared on the singer's official Twitter page, the singer's representative said the medical interventions have been "very effective". They also thanked the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) for their support.
pic.twitter.com/92jvXSIpCa
— Bombay Jayashri (@Bombay_Jayashri) March 26, 2023
Also Read: Singer Bombay Jayashri suffers aneurysm in UK, undergoes surgery: report