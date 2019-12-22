Recap 2019: Once again, it was a year of ‘Gully Boys’ for Bollywood

The films that need special mention this year are the sleeper hits like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla or The Tashkent Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

While all of these movies have more than one thing in common, it was their strong content and low budgets that made them stand out.

It was once again a year of underdogs or Gully Boys (it has a nice ring to it) for Bollywood.

If you are wondering how then let us take a quick look at the films with maximum returns in 2019.

Topping the list is Badla with 780 percent (Budget: Rs 10 crore and Box Office: Rs 78 crore), followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike at 454 percent (Budget: Rs 44 crore, Box Office: Rs 244 crore), The Tashkent Files at 318 percent (Budget: Rs 4 crore, Box Office: Rs 16 crore).

Looking at the success of small and medium-size films, analysts are of the opinion that the commercial success of such ventures is mitigating the content risk for multiplex operators, which were earlier dependent on star-studded Bollywood blockbusters.

There was a time when theatre owners would wait for movies starring Salman Khan on Eid, a Shah Rukh Khan film for Diwali, or an Aamir Khan blockbuster around the New Year. But these days, a movie with strong script but less popular actors attract significant footfalls.

It looks like exhibitors nowadays eagerly wait for Ayushmann Khurrana’s films as all his movies this year have landed in the strong returns list. From Article 15, Dream Girl to Bala, all have small budgets but big box office numbers.

Plus, it is not only comedy that Khurrana banks as Dream Girl saw 286 percent return on investment or recently released Bala recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 243 percent. His first offering in 2019, Article 15, may have surprised many with its seriousness (the film was inspired by events like 2014 Badaun gang rape allegations and 2016 Una flogging incident) but brought cinephiles in big numbers to the theatres which is why the film managed 116 percent returns.

The trend of small and mid-size films seeing strong revenues has continued from 2018.

According to EY 2019 report, the contribution of big star-cast films to box office collections of the top 25 movies dropped to 23 percent in 2018, as compared to nearly 50 percent three years ago. This indicates that small movies are making inroads in the top layer of the overall film collections.

For many years, the net domestic box office collection (NBOC) of the top 25 movies was led by the top five movies. However, the scenario changed in 2018 as the revenue from the top five movies stood at Rs 1,203.3 crore versus Rs 1,772.6 crore of the top 6-25 movies.