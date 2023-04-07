 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravanasura review: Ravi Teja’s vigilante thriller is a tiring exercise in misogyny

Sowmya Rajendran
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Director Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura tries desperately to be a smart, sophisticated thriller with “mass” moments... what it amounts to, however, is flashy action, unintentional comedy, and songs and sequences that occur for no apparent reason.

Ravi Teja is able to play Jekyll and Hyde with Ravindra’s character well, but the problem is that the script is hopelessly unconvincing. (Image: Screen grab/Abhishek Pictures)

Some films may sound great on paper but suffer badly in execution. And then there are some films that couldn’t possibly have sounded great in any form. As in, the idea is so bad that the minute it occurred in someone’s mind, they should have had a bracing cup of coffee and expunged it immediately in the interest of protecting other people’s brain cells. Ravanasura, written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Sudheer Varma, is one such example.

This Telugu thriller has Ravi Teja playing Ravindra, a vigilante lawyer who goes around staging the rape and murder of several people. Revealing this isn’t a spoiler because all this information was part of the promos, and Ravi Teja essaying a negative character was supposed to be one of the film’s highlights.

So, yes, Ravindra exhibits all the traits of a psychopath but…there has to be a ‘but’, isn’t it? Because there’s always a righteous reason behind the hero’s frankly nauseating actions. By the time the film gets down to this righteous reason, though, you end up questioning all the life choices you made that brought you to your seat in the theatre.