Rating agency to use RPD-ready set top boxes to collect more data on TV viewership: Report

To measure the viewership pattern of set top boxes, rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has tied up with direct-to-home (DTH) and cable operators, reports Mint. The operators are now working with their technology partners to make set-top boxes return path data (RPD) ready.

What is RPD?

For a better understanding of how subscribers consume content, the agency is focusing on return path data (RPD), which is a process where viewership information like what channel is being watched and for how long flows back from the set top boxes.

How does it work?

When viewers switch to a channel, the back-end server registers it and this helps DTH operators get access to additional data to understand how their subscribers consume content, especially on their in-house, video-on-demand channels.

While DTH and cable firms can process the information themselves, it benefits them to get it processed by BARC as it has proven skills in the area.

Benefits of RPD

RPD-ready set top boxes will prove beneficial for the agency, as well as users of viewership data, not only for information but also because it's cost effective. By using this methodology, the agency will be able to boost its sample size. If a BARC meter costs approximately Rs 25,000, making the set top box RPD-ready will come at a fraction of that cost. Right now, the agency has a sample size of 30,000 meters.

It is planning to measure 40,000 set top boxes with each of the partners it has tied up with to draw data, which will give sharper viewership trends and also help in peeping into households whose viewership patterns are untapped.

While the entire industry will benefit once the agency merges data collected through RPD with data from people panel homes, it still remains a big challenge.