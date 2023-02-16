Raquel Welch: 10 points about Hollywood’s original pin-up girl

American actress Raquel Welch died on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 82. Welch "passed away peacefully" after her illness, her manager said in an emailed statement to AFP. Raquel Welch first rose to fame in the 1960s and is often credited for paving the way for modern-day action heroines. Here is a look at her life and career in 10 points



Raquel Welch is best remembered for her role in the 1966 prehistoric film One Million Years BC. Although she had only three lines in the entire movie, Welch catapulted to fame for wearing a fur bikini in the movie’s poster.

Images of Welch as a bikini-clad cavewoman are largely credited for turning her into a sex symbol of the ‘60s. The pictures became bestselling posters and Welch became the leading pin-up girl of the era, BBC reported.

Welch was born as Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940 in Chicago. She spent most of her childhood in San Diego, California.

As a teenager, Welch won several beauty pageants and took part in several theatre productions. She married her high school sweetheart, James Welch, in 1959.

After her divorce, Welch, a mother of two children, earned a living as a model for Neiman Marcus and by working as a cocktail waitress in Texas.

Welch started applying for film roles in 1963 and featured in several productions, mostly getting small roles. Her big break came in 1966 when she was cast in a leading role in the sci-fi film Fantastic Voyage. Fantastic Voyage was a hit that turned Welch into a star and helped her bag a contract with 20th Century Fox.

She starred in One Million Years BC the same year. Her role as a bikini-clad cavewoman – her only costume in the film – has been described as a "definitive look of the 1960s". The look cemented her status as a sex symbol of the era.

In her career spanning five decades, Raquel Welch starred in more than 30 films and 50 television series.

She won a Golden Globe for her role in The Three Musketeers (1974). She also starred in Hollywood's first interracial sex scene with Jim Brown in 100 Rifles (1969).

But despite her many achievements, Welch is best remembered for her doe-skin bikini look which became a part of Hollywood history. In her 2010 autobiography "Beyond the Cleavage," she admitted she had struggled to avoid being typecast, writing that her acting career became "eclipsed by this bigger-than-life sex symbol."