Raquel Welch: 10 points about Hollywood’s original pin-up girl

Raquel Welch became Hollywood's leading pin-up girl after wearing a fur bikini in 'One Million Years BC'

American actress Raquel Welch died on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 82. Welch "passed away peacefully" after her illness, her manager said in an emailed statement to AFP. Raquel Welch first rose to fame in the 1960s and is often credited for paving the way for modern-day action heroines. Here is a look at her life and career in 10 points

