Rapper Divine to perform at IPL 2023 finale

Rapper Divine (Image source: ANI)

Rapper Divine will be performing at the finale of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 28.

Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes, will perform at the first-ever mid-innings/half-time show during the finale, to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a press release stated.

The rapper will be joined by long-time collaborator and Canadian playback singer Jonita Gandhi for a special collaborative showcase of their track 'Naya Sher', which features Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

"I am proud to be representing the hip hop movement at the country's largest stadium and bringing together the parallel worlds of cricket and music. I'm looking forward to performing for all my fans all around the world, including all the sports aficionados of the country at the most prominent sporting league of the country.

"This is my very first performance at the IPL and I'm excited and grateful. From being a big fan of cricket, to playing at the stadium for the finals, is truly a dream come true," Divine said in a statement.

On Friday, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the second Qualifier to decide Chennai Super Kings' opposition in Sunday's final.