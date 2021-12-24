MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Ranveer Singh shares photo of mother with 1983 World Cup after release of movie '83'

'83' has been one of the most awaited films of the year chronicling India's win against West Indies in 1983 cricket World Cup under skipper Kapil Dev.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Actor Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavani poses with '83 cup. Image tweeted by Ranveer Singh.

Actor Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavani poses with '83 cup. Image tweeted by Ranveer Singh.


Actor Ranveer Singh, whose movie '83' released on Friday amid much fanfare, shared a photo of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding what appears to be the World Cup of 1983.

"Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (We won, Mother)" he captioned the photo shared on Twitter and Instagram.

'83' has been one of the most awaited films of the year chronicling India's win against West Indies in 1983 cricket World Cup under skipper Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh has taken up Dev's mantle, the role of Dev's wife Romi Bhatia has been played by Singh's wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

Related stories

Read more: Review | '83: Ranveer Singh’s Kapil’s Devils in a joyful celebration of a religion called cricket

The movie has already received rave reviews from both fans and critics. Here's what people on social media have to say about '83'.



Read more: Kabir Khan’s ’83 is rousing, overwrought, joyful nostalgia—Bollywood ‘tadka’ doesn’t get better than this
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #83 #83thefilm #Kapil Dev #Ranveer Singh
first published: Dec 24, 2021 03:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

