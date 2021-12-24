Ranveer Singh shares photo of mother with 1983 World Cup after release of movie '83'

Actor Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavani poses with '83 cup. Image tweeted by Ranveer Singh.

Actor Ranveer Singh, whose movie '83' released on Friday amid much fanfare, shared a photo of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding what appears to be the World Cup of 1983.

"Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (We won, Mother)" he captioned the photo shared on Twitter and Instagram.

'83' has been one of the most awaited films of the year chronicling India's win against West Indies in 1983 cricket World Cup under skipper Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh has taken up Dev's mantle, the role of Dev's wife Romi Bhatia has been played by Singh's wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

The movie has already received rave reviews from both fans and critics. Here's what people on social media have to say about '83'.



#Thisis83 every single actor who appeared on screen had my heart! What a piece of art! What writing ! What direction! Cricket is a team sport and so is film making, all I can say is well played I’m so glad and thankful they waited for theatrical release for this one. December 23, 2021

