Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 3', shares promo. See reactions

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh has officially been confirmed as the next lead in “Don 3”. A glimpse of Singh as the next “Don” was shared today and has already kicked up a storm on the internet. #Don3, #RanveerSingh, #SRK and #Farhan Akhtar booked a spot on the trends list on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan had played the titular role of “Don” in the previous two installments of the film. Today, the first look featured the “Bajirao Mastani” actor in the shoes of SRK.

“A new era begins,” read the caption of the first look shared by Singh on his social media handles.

In just an hour of its release, the promo went insanely viral online. However, a majority of the masses were not impressed and compared Singh to SRK.

“Ranveer Singh can take 7 births but still won’t be able to match 1% of SRK’s swag and charisma in DON,” a user wrote.

Another person commented, “With all due respect, this was a very MID promo for an iconic franchise.”

“Wow, didn’t anticipate such a quick teaser announcement for #Don3 with @RanveerOfficial. To be honest, it looks a bit rushed but will reserve any judgement till I see an actual trailer. Is this going to be a sequel to Don 2 or a franchise reboot?” a third user remarked.

“No SRK, no Don 3,” a fourth user quipped.

Just yesterday, the film’s director Farhan Akhtar, shared a long note about Khan being replaced in the new installment of the franchise.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space,’ read an excerpt from the statement.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is riding high on the success of the film.