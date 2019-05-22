App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ranveer Singh focuses on portraying Kapil Dev in sports drama '83, to gear up for Takht soon after

Ranveer Singh's '83 is aiming for April 2020 release

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
This is what is bound to happen when you step into act in a film that aims to be an epic no less. Ranveer Singh, who has been a part of many such epic affairs -- courtesy Sanjay Leela Bhansali -- has his hands full with yet another film of huge magnitude, '83. No wonder, he is focusing all his energy into this Kabir Khan film.

Considering the fact that the film narrates India's most famous win over West Indies in the 1983 ODI Cricket World Cup final, producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Madhu Mantena are setting it up at a huge scale. Singh too is committed entirely to this film, and as a result has not signed up for anything else in the interim, apart from Takht.

Not that he is new to working in this manner. Earlier, when he had signed up for Bhansali's Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela, there was no other film that he shot simultaneously. There was a certain look that he had to carry and a consistent mood that he had to maintain during the making of these costume dramas. The only exception was last year when he shot for Simmba and Gully Boy in almost parallels. The films released within two months of each other.

However, '83 is now a year away as it is aiming for April 2020 release. For Singh, the first step in the right direction was to get into the look of Kapil Dev. His current hair style pretty much reflects the retro mood of the early 1980s. As for the body language and expressions, one waits to see what he has in store.

The most difficult part though would certainly be getting the bowling action and the batting stance right -- something on which he has been working for a while. Along with director Kabir Khan, he has been attending boot camps while the practice sessions have been on for weeks in succession. With a gruelling schedule been put together even before the camera has started rolling, Singh has been concentrating entirely in getting things perfectly right for the film.

As for the other biggies in the offering, there is Takht, which he has signed. Producer-director Karan Johar has given him the top billing in this multi-starrer and it is expected that the shooting of the film would begin later this year. However, considering the fact that right now it is all about '83 for Singh, one waits to see when he lets go of the Kapil Dev persona and step into the ‘darbar’ mode for the Mughal era.

Now that would indeed be something as it would mean working in two altogether distinct films. While '83 is a sports drama with a thriller feel to it, Takht is another epic affair, albeit set in the Mughal era. Latter may actually seem like home territory for Singh as Bhansali has already made him go through the grill of such period costume dramas.

One now waits to see though the kind of vision that Johar has for Singh along with his multi star cast that comprises of the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

When it comes to '83 though, there is a lot at stake for everyone involved. The film has Kabir Khan at the helm of affairs and he has to shrug off the disappointment of Tubelight and get back into a mode where he delivers a good commercial subject again. Sajid Nadiadwala and Singh are working together for the first time and this collaboration is expected to be special. As for Singh himself, he is stepping into the shoes of a living legend no less and all eyes would be on him to deliver.

Now for that if he focuses entirely on '83 then well, it is for a right reason indeed. After Kapil Dev delivered in real life back in 1983, it is time for Singh to deliver in reel life now in 2020.

The clock is ticking, and audiences are waiting!

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)

First Published on May 22, 2019 08:24 am

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment

