Ranveer Singh beats Virat Kohli to become most valuable celebrity, brand value of top stars up 29%

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

The overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2022 is estimated at USD 1.6 billion, an increase of 29.1 percent from 2021 which stood at $1.2 billion.

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has become India's most valuable celebrity, taking over Virat Kohli who topped celebrity brand value rankings for five consecutive years until 2021.

Singh jumped one rank with brand value moving up to $181.7 million in 2022 from $158.3 million in the previous year while Kohli's brand value stood at $176.9 million last year from $185.7 million in 2021, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022.

"Virat Kohli has seen a 5 percent decline in brand value from 2021. His performance on the field has been erratic and he has been in and out of India team which is a risk associated with his brand. Also, the fees which he used to command has softened a bit in 2022. While he has been able to continue to grow his brand portfolio, there is drop in brand value," Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, told Moneycontrol.

