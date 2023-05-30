Randeep Hooda's 28kg-shed for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar': 1 glass of milk and...

Randeep Hooda is the lead actor and director of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. (Image: @randeephooda/Instagram)

The makers of the upcoming Randeep Hooda-starrer “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” released its teaser on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie also marks Randeep Hooda's directorial debut and for the portrayal of the titular role of the Hindutva ideologue, Hooda underwent a rigorous physical transformation.

The film's producer, Anand Pandit, recently revealed that the actor lost several kilos for thr role. Contrary to earlier reports of an 18-kilogram weight loss, Pandit stated, "Randeep Hooda lost not 18 but 26 kg for the role."

Watch the teaser here:



"He was so involved in the character and till date is," Pandit shared in a recent interview. "To essay it on the screen, he said that he won't leave any stone unturned. He had only 1 khajoor (date) and 1 glass of milk for four months until the shooting got over."

Hooda also shaved his head for the role.

The 46-year-old actor had also undergone an incredible physical transformation for “Sarbjit (2016)” where he shed 18 kg in 28 days.

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was initially supposed to direct “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar”. But due to scheduling conflicts, Manjrekar had to bow out of the project. Producer Anand Pandit then suggested Hooda take on the directorial reins. The movie is set to release in September.