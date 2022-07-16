Ranbir Kapoor: "I come from a film family, but I have also been a film fan"

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera', releasing in theatres on July 22, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor has interpreted and inhabited characters like Raj (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Sid (Wake Up Sid), Akash (Anjaana Anjaani), Jordan (Rockstar) and Kabir (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), confused individuals resistant to the transition from boys to men, so often that they have become synonymous with this real-life personality.

His next few films, from Shamshera (in cinemas July 22, 2022) to Brahmastra (releasing on September 9) and Animal are a clear attempt to break out of the typecasting.

Reel-life shifts have been matched by major changes in his personal life, too, including marrying Alia Bhatt and announcing their approaching parenthood.

Excerpts from an interview with the 39-year-old actor, who is gearing up for his first film release since Sanju four years ago:

What was the most challenging aspect of starring in period action drama 'Shamshera'?

Apart from playing two characters, Balli and his father Shamshera, and making them distinct, films like this are multi-genre, so you are doing action, comedy, romance, songs, emotion, dancing, and it’s the story of a fight for freedom, so every sequence has a new dynamic to it. Unlike say Wake Up Sid, which has a certain arc, in this I am doing many challenging things. Physically, I was dead. I didn't expect it to be so hard. Director Karan Malhotra has created a world of the 1800s. I am playing a tribe member who has been enslaved and it felt like that with a beard, the heat, clothing, and dust blowing into our mouths and eyes. But when you see it on screen, you see that the hard work was worth it.

You played Sanjay Dutt in the biopic 'Sanju' and now you have acted together in 'Shamshera', in which he plays antagonist Daroga Shudh Singh. Was there anything you learnt about him during the making of this movie that you didn’t know from playing him?

He is a very basic man. He's black or white. I knew this of him from the start because I have known him since I was a kid. He is the same, unchanged. There were many things about his life that could not be included in the biopic, but keeping that aside, I have long admired him as my screen idol and loved the way he dresses and looks. I used to emulate him. Besides Sanjay Dutt, I am working with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. Working with your idols is surreal. Yes, I come from a film family, but I have also been a film fan. So to be working with your screen heroes is quite amazing. They have worked hard and sacrificed so much to get where they are and even at this stage they are so passionate. Working with them has been very good learning for me as an actor.

The box office scene has changed greatly, especially post pandemic. What is your assessment of the scenario?

Some said that the birth of OTT platforms was killing the theatre experience, but I see it as another avenue and another medium for entertainment. For example, take a film like Rocket Singh (2009), which did not do well in the theatres. If it was released on OTT, maybe it would have got its audience and its love. But a film like Shamshera is made for the collective audience experience. It needs the sounds, gasps of the audience, and collective laughter. So you have to know your film and your audience. Films like K.G.F., RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and Gangubai Kathiawadi prove that the audience will come if it’s a well-made, engaging film. And the audience is never wrong. If they reject a film, we have to accept that we didn't get it right. We keep coming up with terms like 100 Crore Club, 300 Crore Club, pan-India film. Of course you want to make films that reach the entire country which can be done through dubbing, promotions and take them across states, which is a great boon.

Is it important for you to have a life outside of your work, to maintain a work-life balance?

It is important but the nature of the job is such that you really cannot discipline it too much. When I am at a shoot, I can't say I will only come for eight hours and then vanish because it takes a lot to make a movie. Some 300 people are waiting for you to finish that shot. Plus, a lot of money is involved, and it's a creative job, so you have to surrender yourself to the nature of the film. Sometimes you get so lost in the character that you go home so empty that you don't have conversations with your partner. If it happens that your partner does not understand it, then that could become problematic. Thankfully I have a partner like Alia who does understand this. She was doing a film like Gangubai and having worked with Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (Saawariya), I could relate to how exhausting it can be. I understood that she needs her space. But balancing your life is key. We have so many self-help books and gurus telling us to do this but it is very hard because you have to sacrifice the lust for success and ambition and give more to something mundane and habitual which is beautiful and comforting. But doing that is not easy.

You don’t have an official social media handle. Is it harder and harder to avoid a social media presence?

No. It’s so easy, actually. I don't have the pressure of wishing Amitabh Bachchan happy birthday or tweeting a congratulatory message if someone wins a gold medal. Being private and invisible is a superpower, and I respect that so much. I don't feel insecure about not being on social media even though there are brands I lose out on. I could maybe market myself or my films better via social media, but I believe longevity lies solely on the mystery of an actor. If people know my toothpaste brand and day-to-day activities, the mystique will go. They might get bored of me or not believe in my characters. I think that is my advantage. I am an actor and I have the medium of film so I don't need another medium to prove myself. Also I am an introvert and for an introvert to be publicly authentic is very hard.