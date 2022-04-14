Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt wedding today: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt arrive for 'haldi'. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor arrive for Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding on Thursday, the immediate family members of the two Bollywood starts arrived at Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment for the “haldi” ceremony. Among those who were spotted by the paparazzi were the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the bride’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday evening confirmed that the wedding take place at “Vastu”, Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment complex in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared clips of close family members arriving for the haldi.

The festivities kicked off on Wednesday a "mehendi" ceremony where close friends and family of the couple were there. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt ’s father Mahesh Bhatt and her half-sister Pooja Bhatt were among the people photographed arriving at the venue. Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peak of the "mehendi" celebrations with a photograph of her feet. So did Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who posted a photo of henna design on her hand.

"The wedding is tomorrow at Vastu," a smiling Neetu Kapoor, who was accompanied by her daughter, had told shutterbugs outside her Bandra home merely 2 km away from “Vastu”.

Hordes of media personnel kept vigil outside Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment, situated in a usually quiet lane that has been the cynosure of attention with telephoto lens focused closely on occupants behind rolled up car windows.





