Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding among biggest internet trends; fans feast on with memes, tweets

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married today in one of the biggest celebrity weddings in India since the beginning of the pandemic. The much-anticipated event will take place at the groom’s apartment in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday evening confirmed that the wedding take place at “Vastu”, Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Even as “Vastu” has been in the spotlight with hordes of media personnel keeping vigil outside, the wedding is the biggest talking point on Indian internet, with fans eagerly lapping up snippets of guests arriving for the pre-wedding festivities such as the "haldi" and the "mehendi" functions.

Bollywood fans have churned out memes and jokes surrounding the star couple’s wedding.

On Thursday morning, the immediate family members of the two Bollywood starts arrived at Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment for the “haldi” ceremony. Among those who were spotted by the paparazzi were the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the bride’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The festivities kicked off on Wednesday a mehendi ceremony where close friends and family of the couple were there. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt and her half-sister Pooja Bhatt were among the people photographed arriving at the venue. Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peak of the mehendi celebrations with a photograph of her feet. So did Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who posted a photo of henna design on her hand.

"The wedding is tomorrow at Vastu," a smiling Neetu Kapoor, who was accompanied by her daughter, had told shutterbugs outside her Bandra home merely 2 km away from “Vastu”.

Hordes of media personnel kept vigil outside Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment, situated in a usually quiet lane that has been the cynosure of attention with telephoto lens focused closely on occupants behind rolled up car windows.