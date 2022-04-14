English
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sealed their 'balcony' wedding with a kiss

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at their Mumbai apartment. Their wedding has been among the most-anticipated celebrity weddings in India in recent years.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at their favourite spot - the balcony where they spent much of their time when they were dating (aliaabhatt/Instagram)

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at their favourite spot - the balcony where they spent much of their time when they were dating (aliaabhatt/Instagram)


    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai apartment, with just their closest family members and friends.

    “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home, in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married,” Bhatt and Kapoor said in an Instagram post on the bride's account, with dreamy photos of their wedding.

    Given that both Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's grandson, and Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, are from Bollywood families, the star presence was a given, and kept the cameras whirring.

    Apart from Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor. From Alia Bhatt's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted.

    Industry friends Ayan Mukerji and director Karan Johar were among others who attended the wedding festivities.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Neetu Kapoor #Ranbir Kapoor
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 07:57 pm
