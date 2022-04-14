At $68.1 million, Alia Bhatt's brand value is more than double Ranbir Kapoor's

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in Mumbai today. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have constantly dominated headlines over the past few days.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are among Bollywood’s most high-profile couples, are bankable stars in their own right. Bhatt has delivered critically-acclaimed performances one after the other, and Kapoor, a member of Bollywood’s legendary acting family, has won wide praise for his versatile roles. The couple are set to appear together in fantasy film Brahmastra.

Add to that their brand endorsements, Bhatt and Kapoor individually have brand value worth millions of dollars.

According to Duff & Phelps celebrity brand valuation report in 2021, Bhatt’s brand value was $68.1 million, while Kapoor’s was $26.7 million.

Bhatt had been 2021s most-valued female celebrity with brands like Blenders Pride, JSW Paints and Kopiko in her portfolio.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012, went on to deliver powerful roles in films like Highway, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

The 29-year-old star is now set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, Kapoor has been appearing in films since 2007. He had made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Among Kapoor's best-known films are Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos, Sanju and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.