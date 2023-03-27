 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Ram Charan turns 38: Here are the actor's 5 highest-rated movies on IMDb

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

As Ram Charan turns 38, we take a look at his five highest-rated movies on IMDb.

Ram Charan debuted in 2007 and over the course of the next 16 years has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday. The actor, who was recently in the US to attend the Oscars, has had a celebrated career filled with several landmark movies which remain popular with the cinema-watchers till date.

Here are his five highest-rated movies, as per IMDb (Rating in brackets).

Rangasthalam (8.2)

Released in 2018, Rangasthalam is the highest-rated movie of the actor on IMdB at 8.2. The movie, which also stars Samantha Prabhu, revolves around a short-tempered man named ChittiBabu with a partial impairment issue living in Rangasthalam village, whose inhabitants are suffering from the tyrannical presidency of Phanindra Bhupathi, played by Jagapathi Babu. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.