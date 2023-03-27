Ram Charan turns 38: Here are the actor's 5 highest-rated movies on IMDb

Ram Charan debuted in 2007 and over the course of the next 16 years has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday. The actor, who was recently in the US to attend the Oscars, has had a celebrated career filled with several landmark movies which remain popular with the cinema-watchers till date.

Here are his five highest-rated movies, as per IMDb (Rating in brackets).

Rangasthalam (8.2)

Released in 2018, Rangasthalam is the highest-rated movie of the actor on IMdB at 8.2. The movie, which also stars Samantha Prabhu, revolves around a short-tempered man named ChittiBabu with a partial impairment issue living in Rangasthalam village, whose inhabitants are suffering from the tyrannical presidency of Phanindra Bhupathi, played by Jagapathi Babu. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

RRR (7.9)

The SS Rajamouli directorial, which recently was awarded the Oscar in the "Best Original Song" category, is a fictitious story of two revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they start fighting for their country in the 1920s. It is the second highest-rated movie of Ram Charans' on IMdB at 7.9 and can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Dhruva (7.7)

Dhruva, released in 2016 and rated third in the IMdb list of Ram Charan movies at 7.7, is the story of an IPS officer, played by Ram Charan, who is looking to arrest Siddharth Abhimanyu, played by Arvind Swamy, a scientist who uses secret medical and illegal practices for profit. The movie, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead, is the remake of the 2015 Tamil film Thani Oruvan and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

Magadheera (7.7)

Released in 2009 and directed by SS Rajamouli, Magadheera charts the life of a warrior reincarnated 400 years later after trying to save the princess and the kingdom. Starring Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead, Magadheera proved to be a turning point in Ram Charan's career and won him a Filmfare award for the Best Actor (Telugu) in 2010. The movie can be steamed on MX Player.

Orange (6.6)

Directed by Bhaskar and released in 2010, Orange is the story of Ram, played by Ram Charan, who does not believe that love can last for a lifetime. He falls in love with Janaki, played by Genelia Deshmukh, but clashing ideologies between the two keeps them apart. The movie can streamed on Disney+Hotstar OTT platform or even watched on YouTube.

