Ralph Fiennes, Master of Monsters

New York Times
Jan 07, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Ralph Fiennes in 'The Menu'. streaming on Disney+Hotstar. (Screen grab from film trailer/Searchlight Pictures)

TORONTO — After 10 minutes sitting alone, I panicked. I was meeting Ralph Fiennes for dinner and suddenly realized I was in the wrong restaurant.

The 59-year-old actor is a confessed compulsive, always overly prepared, not the sort who would be late or appreciate lateness in others. So I began frantically running around Canada, a stranger in a strange land.

I was dreading that famous icy blue stare, the one that seems lit with darkness; the merciless glare that was so blood-chilling when Fiennes played a depraved Nazi commandant in “Schindler’s List,” a reptilian Lord Voldemort in “Harry Potter,” and a psychopathic chef in his stylish new black comedy, “The Menu.”

When I finally careered into the right place, 30 minutes late, he was sitting alone, looking sharp in a Timothy Everest navy wool suit, eating an appetizer, which he called “a chickpea thing” and drinking a glass of Sancerre. He did not give me a brooding Heathcliff look (though he perfected it in 1992’s “Wuthering Heights”).

Instead, Fiennes was charming, indulging my fan-girl questions about Shakespeare — his 1995 Broadway performance in “Hamlet,” for which he won a Tony, and his blazing 2011 film version of “Coriolanus.”