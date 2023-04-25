 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rakul Preet Singh launches diaper brand, gives a few tips on how to keep body, environment fit

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

New Boo, which is a biodegradable reusable diaper brand, is the actor-entrepreneur’s way of doing her bit for the environment. The brand offers a pack of three diapers for Rs 800 and is available online. The plan is to make it available in stores as well

Actor Rakulpreet Singh during one of her workout sessions. Image: Instagram

Actor Rakul Preet Singh never misses a chance to talk about fitness. While her focus has been on making the body fit, she is now putting her mind to making the environment fit with her new brand launch.

New Boo, which is a biodegradable reusable diaper brand, is the actor's way of doing her bit for the environment.

"I am someone who always believes in fitness as a way of life and fitness is not only about the body but about the environment. When I saw the statistic that one child requires 6,000 diapers till the age of three which are not degradable, imagine the kind of waste we are creating," Singh told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Brand launch