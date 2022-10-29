Rakul Preet Singh: 'I had worked with all the big directors in over 25 Tamil and Telugu films'

Rakul Preet Singh plays Ruhi, a police officer, in 'Thank God'. (Image source: Twitter/Firstpost)

Rakul Preet Singh has had a busy month. From shooting in London, the actress went straight into movie promotions for back-to-back releases. After the success of Doctor G, in which she plays doctor Fatima opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, she went headlong into publicity for Thank God with co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. In the Diwali release, Rakul Preet Singh plays Ruhi, a police officer whose husband’s life hangs in the balance after he suffers a terrible car accident.

The 32-year-old model turned actress made a mark in Tamil and Telugu films before widening her net to Bollywood. After making her Hindi film debut in Aiyaary and finding success with De De Pyaar De (2019), Singh is now balancing all the film-making offers, pan-India.

What attracted you to the part of Fatima in 'Doctor G'?

She is a very strong character who has her morals and righteousness in place. She’s a small-town girl who is progressive and opinionated. She acts as a catalyst in Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey to becoming a man and breaking the patriarchy. All of this, along with the script, which had etched all the female characters so well, made it an exciting part for me.

Did you have to do any preparation to play a gynaecologist?

Of course. I had to do some gynaecologist sessions and a few days of training to understand the terminology and how you speak in an operating theatre, what kinds of tools doctors use, the body language of a doctor, etc. Lucknow Muslims speak a little differently, so I had a few diction classes to get the emphasis right.

You seem to be incredibly busy. You have five Hindi film releases ('Attack', 'Runway 34', 'Cuttputli', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God') this year itself. How do you manage it all?

I am a walking-talking timetable. I think that comes to me from my army upbringing, to make the most of every day. I wake up early, which I feel gives you many more hours in a day to achieve things. I also sleep early. I am up at 6 or 6.30 am irrespective, and even earlier if I do have a shoot. That helps. Besides which, I love my work and when you enjoy something, it doesn’t seem like pressure.

What else have you got coming up?

I have shot for Chhatriwali, which I am headlining, and then I am shooting a thriller and a romcom. These are all Hindi. Then Indian 2 in Tamil will wrap by December and then there are two other Tamil films which I will complete this year.

A lot of the roles you have played have been as the female lead who often does not have to do very much. Do you think you are getting roles where you are able to make an impact and truly showcase your range and capabilities?

To be honest, I have to choose from what I get. Sometimes your choice is based on an actor you really want to work with. For example, I really wanted to work with Akshay Kumar (Cuttputlli). You have grown up seeing their films and then you really want to work with them. Sometimes it is specifically my role, such as in Doctor G, Runway, or Chhatriwali. Of course, I am hungry for more work. Make me work 360 days in the year and I won’t complain. I am seeking more opportunities to be diverse and showcase my versatility. The films that came out this year show that, hopefully. The characters are very different from each other. I can't say I am getting the kind of roles, but I am happy with what is there, and I hope I continue to get good roles.

You started working in the South in 2009 and have been a part of several hit Tamil and Telugu films. It’s interesting that now, as your Hindi movies are releasing, we are celebrating Kannada and Tamil films, which are playing at the same multiplex as 'Thank God' and 'Doctor G' across the country. What do you think has changed in the last few years and do you feel your South language films would have benefited from this new pan India release rollout?