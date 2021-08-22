Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do (screen grab)

Just like onscreen romantic relationships, sibling jodis too, require a whole lot of chemistry for them to work in order to endear them to the audience. While there have been many brother-sister relationships depicted in reel life, here is our pick of the ones that have truly hit the mark in recent years.

1. Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the beautiful Kashibai to Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic love story Bajirao Mastani in 2015. However, earlier that year, the two superstars had already made their jodi’s presence felt onscreen, albeit as siblings in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. The duo made for an adorable brother-sister pair as they sometimes bickered, sometimes made fun but always had each other’s back.

2. Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Josh' (2000)

The most beautiful woman in the world and one of the world’s top stars have shared screen space quite a few times in movies such as Devdas and Mohabbatein but the first time SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together was as twins in the action-romantic film set in Goa. The A-listers shared a sweet camaraderie in the film directed by Mansoor Khan.

3. Karisma Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan in 'Fiza' (2000)

Karishma and Hrithik are terrific actors and they brought their intensity to the fore playing siblings in Fiza. Fiza (Karisma) goes in search of her terrorist brother Amaan (Hrithik) and brings him back home, only to have him leave once again to carry out his mission. In the end, it is she who kills him to bring an end to his misery. The power-packed performances brought them both laurels and awards.

4. Genelia D’Souza and Prateik Babbar in 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' (2008)

Prateik Babbar’s debut act saw him playing younger brother Amit to Genelia’s Aditi in Abbas Tyrewala’s 2008 movie. The sibling jodi is probably one of the most relatable seen on the big screen in Hindi cinema. Amit and Aditi constantly bicker, even coming down to fist-fights at times. Well, isn’t that what many siblings do in real life too?

5. Juhi Chawla-Sanjay Suri in 'My Brother… Nikhil' (2005)

Anamika (Juhi Chawla) is a key part of her brother Nikhil’s (Sanjay Suri’s) support system in this film. Especially once it comes to light that the latter is HIV-positive. Nikhil, a swimmer, faces discrimination and starts losing opportunities. There is a certain warmth that Juhi brings to the role of the supportive sister and Sanjay reciprocates it.

6. Shreyas Talpade-Shweta Basu Prasad in 'Iqbal' (2005)

When you have a brother who is hearing and speech impaired, your responsibilities as a sister go up. Iqbal (Shreyas Talpade), the said brother, has a supportive sister in the form of Khadija (Shweta Basu-Prasad), who helps him as much as she can to achieve his dream of becoming a cricketer. This brother-sister pair is a sweet one, with both of them looking out for each other in their own ways throughout the film.

7. Farhan Akhtar-Divya Dutta in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' (2013)

If there is one sibling pair in this list that will make you reach for those tissues, it is of Milkha (Farhan Akhtar) and his elder sister Isri Kaur, played by the superb Divya Dutta. The two get separated for some time during the Partition only to reunite at the refugee camp in one of the most emotional scenes in the movie. In real-life, Milkha’s sister is supposed to have played an integral part in the athlete’s journey and the on-screen depiction certainly packed a punch.