    Raju Srivastava is stable, says wife, asks people not to spread rumours

    Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    Comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

    Raju Srivastava is a fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us, the popular actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava said on Thursday.

    The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then.

    Shikha said her husband is stable and the doctors are treating him well.

    “We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha Srivastava told PTI. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishe.”

    Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter on Thursday with many posts speculating about his health.

    Related stories

    His wife requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's morale.

    “We do not want negative energy, we need positive,” she said. “Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity.

    Earlier in the day, sources said, Srivastava was critical and had suffered brain damage.

    "He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness," a source had told PTI.

    A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

    Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

    He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

     
    PTI
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:33 am
