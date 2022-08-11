English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

    Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is ”critical and on ventilator” in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS, said hospital sources on Thursday.

    PTI
    August 11, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    (Pic: ANI)

    (Pic: ANI)

    Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is ”critical and on ventilator” in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS, said hospital sources on Thursday.

    Following a heart attack on Wednesday, the 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty. Following a heart attack on Wednesday, the 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

    ”He is critical and on ventilator in the ICU,” the source told PTI. Srivastava’s cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising. Srivastava’s cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising. ”He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” he had told PTI, adding that the actor-comedian’s wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

    Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show ”The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.

    Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show ”The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.

    Close

    Related stories

    He has appeared in Hindi films such as ”Maine Pyar Kiya”, ”Baazigar”, ”Bombay to Goa” (remake) and ”Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”.

    He was one of the contestants on ”Bigg Boss” season three. Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
    PTI
    Tags: #Entertainment
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.